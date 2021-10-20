Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 201.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LABP opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $598.56 million and a PE ratio of -6.04. Landos Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LABP. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $96,000. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

