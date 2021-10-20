Cream (CRM) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Cream has a total market capitalization of $26,159.82 and approximately $16.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cream has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,447.07 or 1.00143247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00053473 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.31 or 0.00300377 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.98 or 0.00495664 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.34 or 0.00193211 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007142 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001916 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.