Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.88% of Credit Acceptance worth $418,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

CACC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.98, for a total transaction of $8,219,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,651 shares of company stock worth $47,292,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC opened at $614.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $266.74 and a 1 year high of $671.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.57.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.