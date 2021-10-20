Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €172.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HNR1. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays set a €133.30 ($156.82) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannover Rück currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €172.21 ($202.60).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

HNR1 opened at €154.35 ($181.59) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €155.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €149.81.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.