Credit Suisse Group Raises KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target to €74.00

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €74.00 ($87.06) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

KBCSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KBC Group from €60.00 ($70.59) to €65.00 ($76.47) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

KBCSY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 50,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.42. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

