Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€34.60” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €34.60 ($40.71) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Uniper in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Uniper in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.12 ($37.78).

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €37.38 ($43.98) on Wednesday. Uniper has a twelve month low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a twelve month high of €37.53 ($44.15). The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.40.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

