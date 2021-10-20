Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $740.00 Price Target for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) received a $740.00 target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $590.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.22.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $639.00 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $646.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $582.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,207 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 71.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

