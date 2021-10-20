Credits Price Hits $0.0420 on Major Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Credits has a total market cap of $9.39 million and approximately $278,682.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Credits has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.