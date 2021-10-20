Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Shares Sold by Cliffwater LLC

Cliffwater LLC lowered its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,589 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital BDC comprises 1.1% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cliffwater LLC owned about 0.82% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCAP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.48. 12,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,465. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 152.32%. The business had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.11%.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

