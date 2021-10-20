Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.67% from the company’s current price.

CRST has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 375 ($4.90) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £963.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 398.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 716.63. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.44 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.