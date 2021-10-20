Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.67% from the company’s current price.

CRST has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 375 ($4.90) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £963.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 398.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 716.63. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.44 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

