Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 402.22 ($5.26).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 376.20 ($4.92) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 398.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 716.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 208.44 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a market cap of £966.54 million and a P/E ratio of 16.46.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.