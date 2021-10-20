Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 3,654 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,766 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.6% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $91,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Visa by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 591,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $125,148,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,198 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,131,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 192.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

V traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $232.12. The company had a trading volume of 41,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,428. The firm has a market cap of $452.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

