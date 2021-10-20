Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.9% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $65,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.65. The stock had a trading volume of 43,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,544. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $358.09. The company has a market cap of $377.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.61.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

