Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.4% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $47,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 389,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,015 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $5,481,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.55. The company had a trading volume of 135,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,549,420. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.66. The stock has a market cap of $309.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

