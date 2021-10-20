Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 134,407 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 204.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,407 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.6% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $54,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 193.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,466,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Barclays boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.89.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.01. 2,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,292. The company has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.