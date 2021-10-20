Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 14,568 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $31,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 284,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,038,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,578,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 215,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 13,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $1,044,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 899,770 shares of company stock worth $68,681,967. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

