Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 3,783 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.15% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $36,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 48.3% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 785.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 47,194 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,513. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average of $86.87. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

