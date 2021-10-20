Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 5,338 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,921 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $113.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

