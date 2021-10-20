Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.2% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $41,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,350.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 426,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,890,000 after acquiring an additional 396,717 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $1,336,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.30.

Shares of SPGI traded down $9.69 on Wednesday, hitting $441.40. 10,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,401. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $440.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

