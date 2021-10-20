Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $12.37 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 242.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,513 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after buying an additional 3,745,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $16,725,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 5,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MS traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,032,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day moving average of $93.11. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

