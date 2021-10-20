Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $13.05 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.92. The company had a trading volume of 30,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,441. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.61 and its 200-day moving average is $365.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $353.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total transaction of $30,813,685.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 639,634 shares of company stock valued at $240,523,101. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

