Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $45.41 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 245,657 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

CSCO stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.09. 100,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,771,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.