Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $58.20 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,378 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.7% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $58,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 128,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $634.95. 22,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,866. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $574.19. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $302.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,910.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

