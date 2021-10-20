Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $78.36 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $78,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, B B H & B Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $2,987,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $6.31 on Wednesday, hitting $3,437.84. The company had a trading volume of 51,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,520. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,353.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,379.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

