Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,102.57.

Alphabet stock traded down $7.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,868.58. 12,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,812.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,589.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,514.62 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 533,505 shares of company stock worth $529,301,013. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

