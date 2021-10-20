Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 902.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 291,043 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.07% of The Trade Desk worth $25,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,640. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.45, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cleveland Research started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,247 shares of company stock worth $3,660,422. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

