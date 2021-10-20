Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after buying an additional 324,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,014,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,136,000 after purchasing an additional 727,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.54. 76,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,100. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.37 and a 12-month high of $417.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $407.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

