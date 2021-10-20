Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 628 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.07% of United Rentals worth $15,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. National Pension Service grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

Shares of URI stock traded up $9.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $362.99. 3,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.25 and a fifty-two week high of $369.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.