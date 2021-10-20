Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 796 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $22,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,289,000 after purchasing an additional 522,528 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,679,000 after purchasing an additional 884,584 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.45. The stock had a trading volume of 125,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,834,445. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The firm has a market cap of $341.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

