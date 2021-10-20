Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $37,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.29. The company had a trading volume of 149,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,402,010. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.