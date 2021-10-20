CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Financial Contrast

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Humacyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics 49.52% 24.08% 21.86% Humacyte N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CRISPR Therapeutics and Humacyte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 1 5 12 0 2.61 Humacyte 0 0 3 0 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $158.94, indicating a potential upside of 61.57%. Humacyte has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 74.73%. Given Humacyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Humacyte is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Humacyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Humacyte’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $720,000.00 10,410.96 -$348.86 million ($5.29) -18.60 Humacyte N/A N/A $1.42 million N/A N/A

Humacyte has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats Humacyte on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

