Critical Comparison: Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and Betawave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -23.04% -40.48% -15.02% Betawave N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Yext and Betawave, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 1 1 2 0 2.25 Betawave 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yext presently has a consensus target price of $15.88, indicating a potential upside of 31.09%.

Risk & Volatility

Yext has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Betawave has a beta of -7.83, indicating that its share price is 883% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Yext shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yext and Betawave’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $354.66 million 4.37 -$94.69 million ($0.79) -15.33 Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Betawave has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yext.

Summary

Yext beats Betawave on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc. is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. It offers the Yext Knowledge Engine package on subscription basis, which has an access to Listings, Pages, Reviews and other features. The Listing feature provides customers with control over their digital presence, including their location and other related attributes published on the used third-party applications. The Pages feature allows customers to establish landing pages on their own websites and to manage digital content on those sites, including calls to action. The Reviews presence enables customers to encourage and facilitate reviews from end consumers. The company was founded by Howard Lerman, Brent Metz, and Brian Distelburger in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Betawave Company Profile

Betawave Corp. engages in the provision of online platform. It involves in sale of online advertising for a portfolio of websites through Betawave Network. The firm develops websites in the field of immersive casual gaming, virtual world, social play and entertainment. The company was founded in May 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

