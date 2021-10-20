Critical Comparison: Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) vs. Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango (NYSE:CANG) and Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cango and Red Cat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Cat 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Red Cat shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cango and Red Cat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $314.55 million 2.13 $516.40 million $3.40 1.32 Red Cat $5.00 million 30.49 -$13.24 million N/A N/A

Cango has higher revenue and earnings than Red Cat.

Profitability

This table compares Cango and Red Cat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango 99.11% 48.38% 31.67% Red Cat -264.75% -579.23% -111.33%

Summary

Cango beats Red Cat on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc. (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation. The company was founded by Jia Yuan Lin and Xiao Jun Zhang in August 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone. The company was founded by Jeffrey M. Thompson in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

