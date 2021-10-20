Critical Review: CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) & Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CarGurus and Skillz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 2 7 0 2.78 Skillz 0 4 5 0 2.56

CarGurus currently has a consensus price target of $36.56, indicating a potential upside of 6.33%. Skillz has a consensus price target of $23.61, indicating a potential upside of 157.20%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than CarGurus.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 15.72% 27.87% 20.00% Skillz N/A -45.82% -22.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CarGurus and Skillz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $551.45 million 7.32 $77.55 million $0.75 45.84 Skillz $230.12 million 16.08 -$145.51 million ($0.41) -22.39

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarGurus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CarGurus has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of CarGurus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Skillz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CarGurus beats Skillz on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert on November 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

