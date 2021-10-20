Critical Survey: Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) and The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) and The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of East Asia has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hikma Pharmaceuticals and The Bank of East Asia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hikma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A The Bank of East Asia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and The Bank of East Asia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hikma Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 The Bank of East Asia 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hikma Pharmaceuticals and The Bank of East Asia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hikma Pharmaceuticals $2.34 billion 3.31 $431.00 million $1.71 18.71 The Bank of East Asia $3.46 billion 1.38 $465.85 million $0.13 12.62

The Bank of East Asia has higher revenue and earnings than Hikma Pharmaceuticals. The Bank of East Asia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hikma Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hikma Pharmaceuticals beats The Bank of East Asia on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa. The Injectables segment includes generic injectable products distributed globally and primarily used in hospitals. The Generics segment focuses on oral and other non-injectable generic products, and is sold in the U.S. retail market. The Others segment comprises of Arab Medical Containers Ltd., International Pharmaceutical Research Center Ltd., and the chemicals division of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Jordan). The company was founded by Samih Taleb Darwazah in 1978 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

The Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as SME loans and financing guarantee schemes; corporate and commercial financing products, including syndicated and construction loans, acquisition and structured financing, working capital financing, share financing and IPO-related loans, and commercial mortgages; trade finance services and expert trade solutions; factoring services; import trade finance; guarantee services; eTradeConnect that allows buyers and sellers to connect, transact, share information, and submit applications for financing through a single platform; cash management services; corporate wealth management products; foreign exchange and treasury products; trade settlement and financing services; onshore and offshore loans; and marine cargo, property, trade credit, employee compensation, pet, medical, life, savings, and endowment insurance plans. In addition, it provides private banking services comprises investment advisory services; investment solutions, such as unit trusts, linked deposits, currency trading and management, global equities and bonds investments, structured products, and options and derivatives; portfolio management services; securities and futures broking services; cyber banking, credit cards, and ATM; and various international services. The company operates approximately 170 outlets in Hong Kong, Mainland China, other Asian countries and regions, and internationally. The Bank of East Asia, Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

