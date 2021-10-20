Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Down 4.4%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $136.03 and last traded at $136.17. 53,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,353,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.40.
CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.78.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day moving average of $119.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
In related news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 37.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Crocs by 4.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)
Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.
