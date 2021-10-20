Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Down 4.4%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $136.03 and last traded at $136.17. 53,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,353,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.40.

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day moving average of $119.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 37.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Crocs by 4.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

