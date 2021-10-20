Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,442.86 ($110.31).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Croda International alerts:

In other news, insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total value of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6 shares of company stock worth $52,376.

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 8,828 ($115.34) on Wednesday. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 5,843.10 ($76.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,358 ($122.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,912 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,761.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.32 billion and a PE ratio of 48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a GBX 43.50 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.