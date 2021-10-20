CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 125.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,905,000 after purchasing an additional 564,585 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 29.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,055,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,676,000 after purchasing an additional 470,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 372,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $282.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $289.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of -340.18 and a beta of 1.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total value of $2,747,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,805 shares of company stock worth $84,826,158 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.