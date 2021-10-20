Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Increases Dividend to $1.47 Per Share

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33.

Crown Castle International has raised its dividend payment by 26.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Crown Castle International has a dividend payout ratio of 201.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Crown Castle International to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

NYSE CCI traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, reaching $175.00. 2,362,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,517. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.55.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

