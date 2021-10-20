Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) is Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lessened its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,633 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up about 3.2% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.20% of Crown Castle International worth $172,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.55.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.50. 37,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,761. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

