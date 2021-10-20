Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.83 EPS

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.00. 2,348,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,570. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.55.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

