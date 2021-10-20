Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.780-$6.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown Castle International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.310-$7.410 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, reaching $175.00. 2,362,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,514. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.88 and its 200-day moving average is $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.55.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

