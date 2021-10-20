Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.31-7.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.952-5.997 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.Crown Castle International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.890 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,570. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.88 and its 200 day moving average is $188.77. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.55.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

