Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.310-$7.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown Castle International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.890 EPS.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.00. 2,362,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,514. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.77.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.55.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

