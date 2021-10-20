Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $991-1036 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Crown Castle International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.890 EPS.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $175.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,570. The company has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.77. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.55.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.