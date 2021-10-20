Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0572

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $5,555.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,727.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.48 or 0.00980531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.05 or 0.00266320 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.00255130 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00035919 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,277,359 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

