Crust Shadow (CSM) Price Up 12.4% This Week

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Crust Shadow coin can now be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $209.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00040768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00192477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00093879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

CSM is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

