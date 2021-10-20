Crust Shadow (CSM) Trading 21.6% Higher Over Last Week

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $548.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crust Shadow alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00042731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00196123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00094678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Shadow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Shadow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.