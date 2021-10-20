CryptEx (CRX) Market Cap Hits $1.55 Million

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for about $18.25 or 0.00027379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $9,601.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,705.58 or 1.00063166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00053725 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00048312 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.64 or 0.00669986 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001523 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004113 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

