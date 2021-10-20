Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.83 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and approximately $28.86 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00042855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.00196272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00095382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001530 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

